Congratulations might be in order for Gabi DeMartino and Collin Vogt, because the couple is reportedly engaged!

On Tuesday, December 1, Us Weekly reported that sources confirmed the YouTube stars were taking the next step in their relationship after more than five years together. The photographer, 23, got down on one knee while he and Gabi, 25, were celebrating Thanksgiving, according to the publication. The apparent engagement comes months after the couple celebrated their “coolest” fifth anniversary in July.

“You never fail to amaze me, Collin,” the internet star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I truly felt like your Juliet tonight! This has been my favorite of our anniversaries.”

Previously, the couple spoke about getting married in a vlog uploaded to Gabi’s channel in February. While answering fan questions about their relationship at the time, the pair said they saw themselves tying the knot “very shortly.”

“We were saying because we want to get married somewhere hot, like an island, we kind of want to do a cold honeymoon,” Gabi said in the video. Collin added, “We were thinking like a ski lodge or something. You know those igloos that have a see-through roof? Something like that.”

News of Gabi and Collin’s engagement comes after the influencer issued an apology on Twitter following a scandal with her OnlyFans account, which has since been deactivated. On Tuesday, subscribers got a message from Gabi reading, “Won’t put my panties on,” along with an option to unlock a video for $3. As it turns out, the clip showed the YouTube star as a young child in the nude. Fans immediately slammed Gabi’s content and in a statement to The Daily Beast, OnlyFans confirmed they deactivated the account due to a “violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.”

“I’m sorry I didn’t think that one through. Period,” Gabi wrote on Twitter following the incident, saying that she thought of her OnlyFans account as a “finsta page where I share stuff as I would [with] friends.”

In a separate tweet, she continued, “The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal OnlyFans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.”

