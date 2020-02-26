Fans of YouTube star Gabi DeMartino were totally shook when she “proposed” to longtime boyfriend Collin Vogt! In her most recent vlog, Gabi told viewers that in order to celebrate her beau’s birthday, she thought it would be hilarious to pull an epic prank on him. So, the 24-year-old did what she does best and set up a “fancy video,” but this one ended in a faux proposal.

“I’m going to give a closet tour,” she explained in the video. “I’m going to pull out a white dress and then I’m going to propose to him if it escalates in the way that I want it to.”

Luckily, for Gabi the plan went exactly as she hoped. As her “closet tour” came to an end, the social media star got down on one knee and told Collin that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

“I love you so much and you’re the only person that I want to spend my life with,” she told him. “Collin, for real, we have promise rings so this is it. I’m being for real, I had this all planned out…I’m asking you to marry me. Do you want to marry me?”

Collin immediately knew something was up, but he played along and yelled, “Yes!”

He also told Gabi that he couldn’t take her seriously before making sure the proposal was actually a prank.

“It had to be a prank right?” Collin confirmed with his girlfriend who nodded and started laughing.

The videographer then explained to Gabi that, he would “love” to marry her, but he wanted to be the one to ask.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the couple has talked about marriage on YouTube.

In a Q&A video uploaded on February 9, Gabi and Collin told fans that they see themselves getting married “very shorty.”

As fans know, the pair first started dating back in 2015 and, since then, have shared their relationship with their social media followers by posting adorable photos and videos of each other. In January 2019, the couple bought their first house together and for the past year have been showcasing their home’s renovation on Instagram. It’s just a matter of time before the they make their love officially official and walk down the aisle!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.