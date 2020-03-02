YouTuber NikkieTutorials — whose real name is Nikkie de Jager — has become one of the most recognizable beauty vloggers on the internet! The Dutch makeup artist turned social media star has taken the world by storm with her honest reviews and bright makeup looks. With 13.8 million Instagram followers and 13.3 million YouTube subscribers, it’s safe to say that she’s been killing it!
Other than all things makeup and beauty, the one thing Nikkie has come to be known for is her feuds with fellow internet stars and celebrities. The 26-year-old is never afraid to clap back, call someone out or throw shade. From Jeffree Star to a former member of the TooFaced Cosmetics team, Nikkie has definitely had her fair share of scandals over the years. If you’re looking for a definitive list of all the drama the beauty guru’s has been involved in, J-14 has you covered. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of NikkieTutorials’ sandals and feuds.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.