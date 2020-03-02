TooFaced Cometics Founder Jerrod Blandino’s Sister Dani California

As fans know, Nikkie has a close relationship with beauty brand TooFaced Cosmetics and its founder since they collaborated a limited edition makeup collection in 2016. But after she came out as transgender in January 2020, the YouTube star had a minor feud with Jerrod’s sister.

Shortly after she came out in an emotional YouTube video, Dani California took to Instagram and responded to Nikkie’s coming out with a negative comment written in her bio on the social media site.

The since-changed bio read, “Transgender, huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about.” At the time, fans screenshotted her profile and shared the comment on social media. After receiving backlash, Dani California changed her Instagram bio to read, “Let’s be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!”

Although she never addressed the fight, or why Dani alleged that she was “lying,” Jerrod released a public statement and said he was “disgusted” by his sister’s remarks. He also revealed his sibling was no longer a TooFaced employee.

“I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form,” the statement read.

“I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced,” he continued. “I would like to say how proud I am of NikkieTutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her.”