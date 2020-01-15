YouTuber Jeffree Star has seemingly ended his longtime feud with NikkieTutorials. In 2018, the beauty guru, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, revealed that her and Jeffree were no longer friends after he shaded her in multiple videos on his YouTube channel. Now, the makeup artists have put their drama in the past.

On Monday, January 13, Nikkie came out as transgender in a 17-minute video where she opened up about both her gender identity, her sexuality, her past, and her current relationship.

“I can’t believe I am saying this today to all of you for the entire world to see, but d**n, it feels good to finally do it. It is time to let go and be truly free,” the 25-year-old told viewers. “When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender.

Shortly after the video was released, Jeffree took to Twitter and congratulated Nikkie for coming out as transgender. The two beauty vloggers seem to be on good terms again.

“YOU are such an inspiration and so f**king brave! Love you and I’m so proud to call you a friend,” he wrote.

Aside from Jeffree, several other celebrities took to social media and sent Nikkie positive comments. Stars like Ariana Grande, Maddie Ziegler, and Gigi Hadid commented on her Instagram post.

“So so amazing,” Maddie wrote with the addition of four red heart emojis.

Cosmetics brands like Makeup Forever and Lady Gaga‘s cosmetics company, Haus Labs, also left supportive comments.

“You are so brave and inspiring. Thanks for speaking your truth. We love you,” Haus Labs wrote. Makeup Forever added, “We are so proud of the courage you have shown in expressing your true self.”

“We need to accept each other,” Nikkie urged viewers at the end of her “I’m Coming Out” video. “We need to respect each other. But most of all, we need to hear each other and understand. It doesn’t matter what type of label someone belongs to, what kind of hair color someone has, the type of clothing they wear, their height, weight, size, the way they look, the way they want to express themselves — it is 2020 and it is time for us to understand, accept, hear and respect.”

