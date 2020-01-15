On January 7, 2020, Jeffree Star shocked fans when he cancelled his European makeup masterclass tour. Now, the YouTube star has addressed criticisms from fans following the cancellation announcement.

“I know a lot of you are like, ‘Jeffree, why are you not in Europe right now?’ and obviously as you guys know I’m going through a lot — not just the breakup, but it’s really hard to leave the dogs, I have a lot less help now, so I just want to clear the air,” he said in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday, January 14.

For those who missed it, the 34-year-old was set to join makeup artist MMMMitchell for a four stop tour, presented by Tatti Lashes. It was slated to kick off on January 10, 2020 and it would have taken the beauty gurus to Ireland, the Netherlands and England. According to the Tatti Lashes website, the entire tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen personal reasons.”

Fans were quick to speculate that Jeffree cancelled the tour after breaking up with long-time boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. On January 11, 2020, the makeup mogul confirmed their split in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up.”

However, Jeffree hinted to fans via social media that there’s more going on in his life right now aside from the public breakup.

“Just remember that we’re all just human beings, we all have emotions, we’re all going through things. Minus what I announced to the world, there’s a lot more I’m going through. So it’s like…I think some people need to show a bit more compassion,” he told his Instagram followers.

The social media star went on to explain the real reason behind the cancelled tour.

“I wish I could be in Europe right now, but that is a 10-hour flight, and I was supposed to be gone for 10 days. The thought of leaving my dogs for that long when their father is not here… couldn’t even fathom,” he explained. “You guys know I hate cancelling, I’ve only done that a few times in my entire career. But emotionally and mentally, you have to worry about yourself first.”

As for how he’s going post-breakup? Jeffree said he’s “doing ok.”

“Am I doing great? Absolutely not. But that’s ok. I’m not sure who needs to hear this but it’s ok to not be ok,” he said.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.