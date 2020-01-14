Don’t worry Jeffree Star fans, Nathan Schwandt is not dating someone new. As fans know, on Saturday, January 11, the makeup mogul uploaded a new video and revealed that he and his boyfriend of five years had broken up. Shortly after the video was posted, fans speculated that Jeffree’s ex, Nathan, was already dating someone new.

After hearing the rumors, Jeffree took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight. First, he posted a since-deleted photo of Nathan in his kitchen along with the caption, “Nate was being a dog dad all day.”

In a separate video, the YouTube star explained why he posted the previous photo.

“A lot of you are like, ‘Are you and Nate like hanging out right now?’ I was visiting my grandma…instead of having my security guards or team watch my dogs, why not have Nathan, who raised them with me for years, watch them instead?” Jeffree explained. “Also, him and I both felt like it was necessary to show that he is actually at my house today because there are a few media outlets reporting that Nathan is in another city with another girl.”

He also told fans not to believe these rumors as they are both still dealing with a lot of emotions from their recent split.

“I’m like, you guys, do you think me and him want to date anyone else right now?” Jeffree said. “Do you think that’s on our minds? I’m on day 10 of crying my eyes out. So, that’s not what we’re thinking about right now.”

For those who don’t know, fans first speculated that the pair had split up on January 7, 2020 after the makeup artist cancelled his upcoming European makeup masterclass tour and removed “wifey to Nathan” from all his social media bios. He then confirmed their split in a YouTube video titled “We Broke Up.”

“I never thought the day would come where I would be sitting here, talking about this. We’ve tried to film this 10 times now and I’ve cried every single time and… we are a few weeks of me and Nathan no longer being together,” he admitted in the 17-minute video. “I don’t even know where to begin. There’s no easy way to say this, but we did break up.”

