There might be trouble in paradise for Jeffree Star and longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt. On Tuesday, January 7, fans speculated that the couple split after the 34-year-old YouTube star cancelled his upcoming European makeup masterclass tour.

For those who don’t know, Jeffree was set to join makeup artist MMMMitchell for a four stop tour, presented by Tatti Lashes. It was slated to kick off on January 10, 2020 and it would have taken the beauty gurus to Ireland, the Netherlands and England. According to the Tatti Lashes website, the entire tour was cancelled due to ‘unforseen personal reasons.’

“It is with a heavy heart that we must regretfully inform you that due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star is unable to travel to Europe to take part in the upcoming ‘Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes’,” the company’s statement read. “We are so sorry for the disappointment which this must have caused. We are exploring the possibility of rescheduling the events with Jeffree’s team, and of course you will be the first to hear.”

Fans were quick to speculate the reason for the tour’s cancellation on social media. Many of Jeffree’s loyal followers believed he and Nathan broke up after he removed “wifey to Nathan” from all his social media bios.

“Jeffree Star cancelled his master class and hasn’t been active and took ‘wife of Nathan’ out of his bio I SWEAR TO GOD IF THEY BROKE UP,” one upset fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “[Please] tell me Jeffree and Nathan aren’t done done and Jeffree is just taking care of his moms & changing up his bio.”

While most people shared their disappointment regarding the alleged split, others pleaded with fans and asked them to stop speculating.

“Please stop spreading the rumor [that Jeffree Star] and Nathan broke up. It’s simply that, a rumor,” one Twitter user wrote. “Can we please just freaking wait for Jeffree to say what is actually going on? Like is that too much to ask? Stop freaking out over something that may or may not be true.”

Although the YouTuber has yet to make any official statement, Mitchell confirmed the tour’s cancellation in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories. He told followers that he is heartbroken, but just wanted Jeffree “to be happy again.”

“Basically we’ve had to cancel the masterclass tour with Jeffree for now, due to some unforeseen circumstances that really can’t be helped on Jeffree’s side, he’s just not able to come to the UK,” Mitchell explained. “I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour’s not going ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend’s upset. The worst part is that it really can’t be helped and these feelings that Jeffree is feeling, I wish that I could just make them go away.”

