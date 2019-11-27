After previously announcing to fans and followers that he did not plan to release footage surrounding the infamous James Charles and Tati Westbrook drama, Shane Dawson has gone back on his word and spilled all the tea. On Friday, November 22, the 31-year-old YouTube star shook the internet when he dropped the final episode of his exclusive docuseries, The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star, titled “The Beautiful World of Shane Dawson.”

The episode began with clips of other YouTube stars begging for Shane’s reaction to, what has been called, Dramageddon. So, he went ahead and gave his real, raw and unfiltered reaction to Tati’s lengthy video — in which she accused James of lying, manipulating and being a disrespectful person.

“I feel like everything has gone way too far,” Shane said about the drama. “The internet is such like an, ‘oh let’s jump on this s**t, let’s milk this s**t’…and I totally get it. I understand 100%, but we know this personal. We lifted this person up. And so quickly, like I’ve never seen before, they f**king dropped him down. It was so immediate and such a flip that it’s scary and sad.”

Viewers then had the chance to see Jeffree Star‘s explanation for getting involved in the drama along with his thought process behind releasing a public apology video for James. As fans know, the makeup mogul inserted himself in the feud initially taking Tati’s side and calling the 20-year-old a “danger to society” on Twitter.

“Things that I went through by involving myself. I think it was a huge life lesson for me,” he admitted in Shane’s video. “It’s not my job to expose someone else’s story when it’s about something that’s alleged. Because no one knows what really happened. It’s just, it’s not my job. It’s not my career. May career is making makeup and having fun and making art and this has just really side tracked me and I’m embarrassed that I let it get to this stage and I’m just glad that I had a f**king full wakeup call.”

Despite having said the previous The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star episode was the last, Shane has made it clear to viewers that this newly released video including the drama will be the last in the docuseries.

