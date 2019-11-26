YouTube star James Charles has, once again, found himself at the center of more drama. On Sunday, November 24, the 20-year-old beauty guru faced backlash from fans after he took to Twitter and compared himself to a picture of Dua Lipa on the American Music Awards red carpet.

“I thought this was me,” the beauty guru wrote after he quote tweeted an image of the “One Kiss” singer at the awards show.

Fans of the songstress immediately came to her defense and shut James down. Some even told him to delete the tweet because they believed it was rude in nature.

“Don’t be delusional,” one fan wrote with another adding, “You wish you looked like that.”

This came just days after Dua opened up to the BBC Breakfast radio show about being bullied on social media.

“Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it’s almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety,” she said. “People feel like they can say things because they’re hiding behind a computer screen and for me it’s important to use social media in bite sizes — as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn’t, I like to take some time away from it.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time James has been called out by fans on Twitter for being rude. On October 30, the makeup mogul found himself under fire from his followers after being accused of totally snubbing some fans in an airport.

This came after Drama Alert reported that a fan ran into the makeup mogul before boarding his flight and, according to the fan, James didn’t even look up from his laptop to acknowledge him.

“He didn’t even have the decency to literally look up at us and at least say, ‘Hi’ or ‘Oh sorry, I’m busy,’” the fan claimed.

