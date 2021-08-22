It doesn’t get cuter than Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid! The couple first sparked romance rumors in Summer 2019, and have been going strong ever since.

While dating speculation between the songstress and model started to ramp up in June of that year, it wasn’t until July 2019 that Dua and Anwar made their first public appearance together. At the time, Us Weekly obtained photos of the duo packing on the PDA while attending the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London. After that, they continued to live life as a couple while trying to keep things semi-under wraps.

Even though Dua and Anwar went on to pose alongside each other during New York Fashion Week in 2019, they didn’t make their official red carpet debut until attending the American Music Awards in November of that same year. They shared a kiss for the cameras to confirm their love.

“We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun,” Dua told Vogue of their relationship during a January 2021 interview. “But at the same time, we’re quite private — we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

Although they both try to stay private with their long-term romance, Dua has given fans a glimpse into their home life in various interviews. While chatting with Vanity Fair in June 2021, the “Don’t Start Now” musician revealed that they spend most of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. The couple spent their days “out in the garden, reading a book and just chilling and listening to music.”

“I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me,” she gushed when explaining their dynamic. “And I look at him, I’m like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘I love it.’ And then I let him post it, although I hate it.”

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Dua and Anwar’s romantic relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.