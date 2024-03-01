Callum Turner and Dua Lipa might be our new favorite celebrity couple.

While the Master of the Air star is making waves in Hollywood for his not-to-subtle romance with Dua, fans are wondering who he’s been linked to in the past. Keep reading to find out who Callum Turner has dated.

Who Has Callum Turner Dated in the Past?

The pop star isn’t the only one that’s caught the actor’s attention. In 2014, Callum met his former girlfriend, Vanessa Kirby, while they were on set for the film Queen & Country. Vanessa is also a British actress and is known for her work in The Crown, Mission Impossible, and Pieces of a Woman (just to name a few).

The two officially began their romance in 2015, but didn’t go public with their romance until 2017. While Vanessa was shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout, she shared a passionate on-screen kiss with Tom Cruise.

Many were convinced that the Mission: Impossible costars were involved off-screen at the time, but Vanessa quickly shut down rumors, explaining she was dating Callum.

“There’s literally zero truth in it. I’ve been in a relationship for two years!” The actress described her boyfriend as “completely wonderful” and her “best friend,” per the Daily Mail in January 2018.

However, after a four-year romance, the two reportedly called it quits. In February 2020, the Daily Mail shared that the couple had split.

A source explained at the time, “It’s a really exciting time for them both. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It’s very sad as they were once so close.”

Is Callum Turner Dating Dua Lipa?

While the pair haven’t confirmed their relationship with words, they also haven’t been so secretive with their PDA. Dua and Callum were first spotted together at the British actor’s premiere for Masters of the Air, per TMZ on January 12, 2024.

A few days later, the “Levitating” artist was once again seen with Callum, but this time, the two were caught leaving a press event in Santa Monica, California.

Us Weekly confirmed that the two were dating a few days later. “They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source told the outlet, revealing that they have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

When asked about his relationship with Dua, the actor has played coy.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the news outlet asked if he was planning on attending the Grammys — hinting at his girlfriend who was nominated. “No I’m not a musician,” he joked on January 24, 2024.

Doesn’t seem Callum was entirely truthful! The Green Room star was later spotted attending a Grammys afterparty with the singer, per the Daily Mail.

