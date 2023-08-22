Dua Lipa might be a pop star princess, but does she have her own prince? Keep reading to uncover details on the singer’s love life, current boyfriend and exes!

Who Is Dua Lipa Dating? Boyfriend Details

The “Levitating” singer is currently dating Romain Gavras.

Dua seemingly hard launched her relationship with her new beau on the red carpet premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. Dua, 28, and Romain, 42, were first linked in February 2023, after they were seen leaving a party together in London.

Romain is a French-Greek filmmaker best known for his music videos, including M.I.A.‘s “Bad Girls,” Kanye West‘s “No Church In the Wild” and Jamie xx‘s video “Gosh.” His second full length film The World Is Yours screened during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, with his third film Athena premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in 2022.

Prior to Dua, Romain was in a relationship with singer Rita Ora from 2020 to 2021.

Who Has Dua Lipa Dated?

Dua’s relationship with Romain comes after her 2021 breakup with Anwar Hadid, whom she dated for over two years.

The English singer opened up about working hard keep to her then-romance private during an interview with British Vogue.

“We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there,” she told the magazine for their February 2021 cover story.

“I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions. … My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time. My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”

Initially, the news of the couple being “on a break” hit in February 2021, with Dua confirming to Vogue she was officially single in May 2022. She told the outlet that the “next chapter” of her life “is about truly being good with being alone.”

She opened up more about being single during an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service,” in October 2022.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she revealed. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

She noted that she’s “never really had the opportunity” to focus on herself in recent years, adding, “But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it’s [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference.”

