No such thing as rest for Barry Keoghan! With the success of Saltburn, the actor has become a hot ticket item in Hollywood. With his rise in fame, Barry is set to star in the upcoming series Masters of the Air, alongside other huge names such as Austin Butler and Callum Turner. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the star-studded miniseries.

What Is ‘Masters of the Air’ About?

The Apple TV+ series is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller. Set during World War II, the story follows a young regime of pilots from the 100th Bomb Group as they conduct raids over Nazi Germany. The series will grapple with the dangerous conditions and psychological warfare that the group of men faced.

During a press release, producer Gary Goetzman explained that this project has been a long time coming. “Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.”

Alongside the long list of A-list actors, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are also tied to the project as producers.

When Does ‘Masters of the Air’ Come Out?

The series is exclusively on Apple TV + and will premiere on January 26, 2024. Each episode will be released every Friday, leading up to the finale on March 15, 2024 (9 episodes in total).

Who Stars In ‘Masters of the Air’?

Along with Barry, Austin and Callum, huge Hollywood names and rising stars are set to star in the series. From Shadow and Bone‘s Freddy Carter, Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa, Raff Law, Isabel May, Kieron Moore and so much more, the show is stacked!

While speaking with Extra on January 23, 2o24, Barry explained that he had missed most of the pre-filming boot camp. Despite his absence, he still found time to bond with his cast mates. He joked that Austin “couldn’t throw a punch,” but later stated that the Elvis actor “was pretty good as it was” without the training.

He added, “Boxing, for me, is a way of just becoming closer with someone… It’s a massive appreciation when you can see someone, you know, when you see people get together and work the mitts…” The Banshees of Inisherin star also got to spend some time knowing the other upcoming actors.

“To see all the young actors coming in. For some people, it’s their first job and it’s quite intimidating in a good way, but it was nice to be there for the younger actors… if they needed advice or a hand.”

Joining him in the same interview, Raff recalled what it was like when Tom showed up on set. He shared, “I remember one day Tom Hanks came in the back and everyone starts sitting up even straighter.” Sounds like they were on their best behavior for Mr. Hanks!

