Dua Lipa first ignited dating rumors with Callum Turner in January 2024 — but who exactly is the Masters of the Air actor? And why is TikTok so obsessed with him?

Is Dua Lipa Dating Callum Turner?

While the two haven’t outright confirmed their relationship, they have been photographed displaying their rumored romance in other ways. On January 12, 2024, TMZ reported that Dua had not only attended the Masters of the Air premiere, but she was also seen dancing with the lead actor.

Less than a week later, Callum and Dua were spotted kissing after grabbing dinner together, via People. When confronted about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on January 24, 2024, Callum took quite the cryptic approach.

The publication asked the actor if he was planning on attending the Grammys, which he cheekily responded, “No I’m not a musician.”

That being said, he was later spotted attending a Grammys afterparty with the songstress, via the Daily Mail.

Who Is Callum Turner?

You might recognize the actor from the movie Fantastic Beasts or the BBC series Queen & Country, but the 33-year-old London boy actually modeled before becoming an actor.

At the age of 17, Callum was what you would call a “Burberry poster boy.” However, according to him, his modeling career was short-lived. He told Vogue in February 2020 that he “wasn’t that successful,” despite being featured in two Burberry campaigns.

His former modeling career did come in handy, though, as he was given an opportunity to join an acting agency when he was 19 years old. Callum explained to W Magazine in August 2016, “A friend introduced me to my acting agent and it was after seeing my Burberry campaign images that they took me on,” he said. “From then on, I’d run into Soho on my lunch break to go to auditions.”

Fun fact: in between his modeling and acting, Callum decided to drop out of school and commit to football (European term for soccer). He was met with some success as he played as a semi-professional for one season.

Who Has Callum Dated in the Past?

Dua isn’t the only star Callum has seemingly dated. In 2014, the actor met his former girlfriend, Vanessa Kirby, while they were filming Queen & Country. One year later, the two would begin dating.

In February 2020, the Daily Mail shared that the two had reportedly split. An insider explained, “It’s a really exciting time for them both. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It’s very sad as they were once so close.”

The actor hasn’t been linked to anyone else romantically.

