To say that the cast of Masters of Air is stacked would be an understatement — and to say that not every cast member is ridiculously attractive would also be an understatement. That being said, fans are obsessed with the Apple TV show starring A-Listers like Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Callum Turner — and are dying to know if the actors are dating anyone IRL (we love fueling the delulu).

Keep reading to see which Masters of the Air stars are in relationships.

Of course, we’ll start with Austin — as the Elvis actor has been dating supermodel Kaia Gerber for a few years now.

Austin and Kaia first stirred up dating rumors after walking out of a yoga class together in December 2021. Since then, they have been spotted holding hands, packing on the PDA and even made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles back in March 2022.

On top of that, the couple made headlines after making out on the red carpet premiere of Austin’s film, Elvis, in May 2022.

Prior to Kaia, Austin famously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2020. In September 2022, two years after their split, the High School Musical alum called her relationship with Austin “life-changing.”

“The public only sees so much,” Vanessa told Nylon at the time, referring to her past romance with Austin. “I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

Another Master of Air actor who is seemingly in a relationship is Callum Turner, who stirred up dating rumors with Dua Lipa in January 2024.

The two were first spotted getting cozy at the premiere for Masters of the Air, per TMZ. A few days later, the British songstress was spotted once again with Callum, but this time, the rumored couple were seen leaving a press event in Santa Monica, California.

On January 12, an US Weekly insider claimed that the stars have “only been dating for a little while,” but have “an amazing connection” and that “the chemistry is there.”

Click through our gallery to uncover the Masters of Air cast’s love lives.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.