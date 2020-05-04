Ever since it was announced that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were expecting their first baby together, everyone has been pretty excited! But there’s one person who is especially ecstatic over the news, and that’s Dua Lipa! The singer, who is dating Gigi’s brother, Anwar Hadid, just gushed over how she can’t wait to become an “auntie,” and our hearts are seriously bursting.

“Yeah! It’s very exciting news,” Dua told The Edge NZ, when asked if she was ready to be an “auntie.” “We’re very, very excited.”

When the outlet asked the 24-year-old “New Rules” songstress how long she knew about the baby being on the way, she explained, “Look, you guys are really putting me in place. I was a little bit before [news got out], but not long.”

For those who missed it, the model confirmed that she was pregnant on April 30, 2020. It’s been reported that the 25-year-old is 20-weeks along and that she’s having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And Dua isn’t the only star to speak out about the news! Despite their rocky relationship, Zayn’s ex One Direction bandmate Liam Payne congratulated him during an Instagram Live on Sunday, May 3.

“I wanted to make sure I said something on my own before I start getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody,” the “Strip That Down” crooner said. “I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi, obviously, you know, they’re having a baby at the moment.”

Plus, Gigi’s ex Tyler Cameron shared his thoughts on the matter. While speaking to ESPN West Palm, the Bachelorette runner-up gushed, “She is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person, and she’s going to be amazing. I am excited for her, I am happy for her. She is going to be an incredible mother.”

