According to Gigi Hadid‘s ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron, the model is going to make an “incredible mother!” Yep, days after news hit the web that the blonde beauty is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik, the reality star has shared his thoughts on the matter, and he could not be more excited for the couple!

While speaking to ESPN West Palm, the Bachelorette runner-up gushed, “She is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person, and she’s going to be amazing. I am excited for her, I am happy for her. She is going to be an incredible mother.”

How sweet?! Tyler’s comments come just days after he shut down rumors that he was the father of Gigi’s baby.

“Congrats on becoming the father,” one Instagram user wrote during an Instagram Live on April 28, 2020, which seemed to have caught his eye.

“Y’all are wrong in the comments,” the 27-year-old fired back. “Y’all are terrible.”

For those who missed it, Gigi confirmed that she was expecting her first child with the One Direction member on April 30, 2020. It’s been reported that the 25-year-old is 20-weeks along and that she’s having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For those who forgot, Zayn and Gigi made things official in January 2016, and since then, they’ve been on-and-off for almost five years. Back in August, during a break in their relationship, rumors hit the web that Gigi and Tyler were dating after they were spotted cozying at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, NY. In the weeks that followed, they were pretty much inseparable. Tyler was photographed leaving Gigi’s NYC apartment numerous times, and fans even noticed that she was wearing his clothes!

But on October 3, news hit the web that Gigi and Tyler had broken up.

“Tyler is single,” a source told Us Weekly. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

Tyler later opened up about the romance, telling fans during a group Zoom call that Gigi ended the relationship because she wanted someone with “real talent.” He added that she is “dating her old man now,” seemingly referring to Zayn.

