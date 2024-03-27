Looks like Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have made it past “Training Season”! The two British stars first sparked dating rumors in early 2024, and seemingly have been going strong ever since. Keep reading to get up to date on their romance.

The “New Rules” singer first made headlines in January 2024 after she was spotted attending the premiere for the Apple TV + series Masters of the Air, starring the Fantastic Beasts actor. At the time, onlookers claimed to have witnessed the two cozying up during the event.

However, when asked about their chemistry that night, Callum plead the fifth saying, “no comment” to photographers.

Later that month, an Us Weekly insider revealed that the couple had “only been dating for a little while” but already have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Callum “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” the source added. “It’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.”

It seems the insider was right! Since the news broke of their romance, the pair have been spotted on numerous occasions displaying some major PDA.

Before Dua was romantically linked with Callum, the “Levitating” songstress was in a relationship with Romain Gavras. The two reportedly started dating in March 2023, but didn’t make their red carpet debut until May at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Dua and Romain are a great match because they both push each other to do better,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly in September 2023. “They are both very creative people and have lifted each other’s art up to a new level.”

After the 8-month romance, the two quietly split and went their separate ways.

“Dating, I think overall, is just a little confusing,” Dua revealed in January 2024 to Rolling Stone. “It’s either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people, because [dating] is not really so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person.”

Nonetheless, it seems Dua has found her match! Keep scrolling to get a complete timeline of her relationship with Callum.

