Fans of throwback Nickelodeon shows like iCarly, Sam & Cat, Big Time Rush, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Victorious, Unfabulous and Zoey 101 are about to feel pretty old because most of the stars that they grew up watching are all grown up themselves now — and boy, do they look different.

Take Nat and Alex Wolff, for example. They starred in Naked Brothers Band when they were only 9 and 12 years old and now, they’re in their 20s!

“I got really famous at 12 years old and it was overwhelming and strange,” Nat recalled in an October 2019 interview. “Then, I got completely unfamous and it went away. It sort of prepared me for this business, which is a lot of ups and downs and it just trained me to focus on the work. It’s just about doing the best you can and then working hard. By the end of high school, I started doing films and playing in a band with Alex.”

He added, “I feel really really lucky because it takes an extra strong person to make it through without having a real life. I have good parents that are crazy in their own way, but are really good people. I think I had that advantage and I had the time to learn the craft of acting. Developing as an actor and musician was necessary.”

What about Josh Peck? The actor was only 17 years old when Drake & Josh premiered, and now he’s a full-fledged adult with a wife and a son!

“We stopped making that show more than a couple years ago, and it’s incredible to see the lasting effect it has had,” he said while speaking with students at The George Washington University in March 2020. “There’s been so many moments when it has blown my mind how the show has resonated.”

Fans have truly had the pleasure of watching them grow up right in front of their eyes. J-14 went ahead and rounded up a bunch of then-and-now photos of some more fan favorite Nickelodeon guys, so prepare to be shook over how much they’ve all changed over the years. Scroll through our gallery to uncover 30 Nickelodeon guys who look completely different now compared to when they first started on the network.

