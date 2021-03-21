He’s not Kid Danger anymore! Jace Norman has officially left his iconic Nickelodeon role in the past.

Before becoming a superhero, the New Mexico native got his start with a few TV show guest-starring spots, including one on Disney Channel’s Jessie in 2013. Jace’s love and curiosity for acting started at a young age.

“I saw Indiana Jones when I was a little kid, and I was just like, ‘How did they make that? How did they do that? What was the process of actually doing that?’ Because for me, it felt like magic,” he recalled during an interview with FLAUNT in November 2018.

Eventually, Jace made it onto Nickelodeon where he was cast as both Henry Hart and Kid Danger, roles he played from 2014 until 2020 when Henry Danger officially came to an end. “I would say that Henry Danger is of the last kid sitcoms,” he also told the magazine.

In a behind-the-scenes video from Henry Danger‘s final days of filming, Jace opened up about his experience on the show’s set. “I feel good about the way I wrap up my story, it’s bittersweet, but it’s kind of nice,” he said at the time. “There’s a certain amount of ‘we did it’ accomplishment. A lot of people are sad and there is a sadness to it, but it’s also like wow, we really did this and we really lit this up and I feel good about it.”

After filming on the show officially wrapped, Jace addressed the cast and crew — whom he literally grew up with — in an emotional speech. “This has always been my dream, literally, this is not even real,” the actor said. “When I was five years old, I was watching TV and thinking, that’s what I want to do and now I’m here and it’s thanks to you guys and you’ll always be a part of my soul and Henry Danger will always be a part of my identity.”

Throughout his time on the sitcom, Jace also got the chance to showcase his vast acting abilities with a few other roles, including the 2015 flick Splitting Adam. In 2016, he starred in the Nickelodeon original movie Rufus and reprised the role in the following year’s Rufus 2. Jace lent his voice to the animated flick Spark and nabbed two more Nickelodeon roles in 2018’s Blurt! and 2019’s Bixler High Private Eye.

Of course, when given the chance, the star reprised his role as Kid Danger for two episodes of the Henry Danger spinoff series Danger Force, which he produces, in 2020. Not to mention, there’s lots more to come in his future!

Scroll through our gallery to see Jace’s full transformation from child star until now.

