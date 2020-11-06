Nickelodeon star Jace Norman is reprising his iconic Henry Danger role for a brand-new episode of Danger Force, and J-14 has an exclusive first look!

The actor starred as Henry Hart/Kid Danger on Henry Danger for five seasons from 2014 until the show came to its bittersweet end in March. Now, Jace is jumping back into his superhero suit. In the episode, titled “Return of the Kid,” Henry Hart is back and stealing Ray’s (Cooper Barnes) attention from crime fighting. The new superhero crew, Danger Force, is forced to go on a bunch of exhausting missions without Captain Man. Things go south when a terrifying bounty hunter from Dystopia comes to Swellview looking for Henry. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

Check out the full episode of Danger Force on Saturday, November 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Then tune into the premiere of Side Hustle starring Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels on Saturday, November 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.