Former Disney Channel starlet Ariana Greenblatt is starring alongside Dylan O’Brien in the upcoming flick Love and Monsters and J-14 has an exclusive first look. Starring the Stuck in the Middle alum and Teen Wolf star, the flick will be available to stream through premium video-on-demand starting Friday, October 16.

Taking place seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, the movie follows Joel Dawson (played by Dylan), who has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (played by Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. Check out an exclusive first look above!

