Ariana Greenblatt (Young Velma) and Mckenna Grace (Young Daphne) from SCOOB just caught up with J-14, and they gave fans an inside look at their text messages… with their moms! Yep, they revealed the last thing their mom sent them, and some of the messages are pretty hilarious, if you ask us. Make sure to check out the video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.