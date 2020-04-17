J-14 stopped by the set of Sydney To The Max, where Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger and Christian J. Simon gave fans an inside look at their text messages… with their moms! Yep, they revealed the last thing their mom sent them, and some of the messages are pretty hilarious, if you ask us. Check out the video above and let us know in the comments if any of the texts are similar to what you and your parents text about.

You can catch new episodes of Sydney to the Max on Fridays at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel.

