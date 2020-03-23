J-14 went behind the scenes of Sydney to the Max to give you an up-close look at what their set is like! Watch as Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Christian J. Simon and Jackson Dollinger show off their favorite parts of the set and dish on what really goes on when the cameras stop rolling. Make sure to watch the video above.

Season 2 of Sydney to the Max premieres with a week of five new episodes, beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 at 8 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Plus, new season 2 episodes of Coop & Cami Ask the World will immediately follow each night at 8:25 P.M. EST/PST. Beginning April 3, both shows will join the Friday night comedy block with Sydney to the Max at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST and Coop & Cami Ask the World at 8:25 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.