Season 2 of Sydney to the Max is happening SO SOON and Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger and Christian J. Simon couldn’t be more excited! The show is set to premiere with a week of five new episodes, beginning Monday, March 23 and ending on Friday, March 27 at 8:00P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Following the debut week, new episodes will premiere Fridays at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST. J-14 caught up with the cast, and they spilled all the behind-the-scenes secrets from the upcoming season, their favorite moments and more! Make sure to watch the video above.

