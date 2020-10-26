It’s only been a few months since Henry Danger said goodbye to Nickelodeon in March 2020, but fans are already wishing for a comeback!

Starring Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Cooper Barnes, Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson and Michael D. Cohen, the show aired on Nickelodeon for five seasons from 2014 until 2020. The superhero series followed a boy named Henry (AKA Kid Danger), who landed a job as a sidekick to the town’s well-known superhero, Captain Man. Henry had to balance being a superhero, saving the town and keeping it secret from his friends and family, all while attending school and dealing with homework, girls and everything else that comes with being a teenager.

Although he’s not fully heading back to Nickelodeon, Jace is set to reprise his role as teenage superhero Henry Hart for a brand-new episode of the Henry Danger spinoff show, Danger Force! Set to premiere on November 7, 2020, the new episode will have Henry stealing Captain Man’s attention from his new sidekicks, and from the look of it, they’re not too happy about it.

But if he’s already returning to his role as Henry/Kid Danger, why did Henry Danger have to come to an end? Well, J-14 did some investigating and uncovered the real reason why it was time to say goodbye to the fan-favorite Nickelodeon series. Scroll through our gallery to find out why Henry Danger really ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.