It’s happening, Jace Norman is coming back as Henry Hart! The Nickelodeon star is set to reprise his role for an upcoming Henry Danger movie.

In January 2022, it was announced that the actor would be returning to his Nickelodeon roots with a major deal to produce and star in original content across all ViacomCBS platforms — Nickelodeon, AwesomenessTV and Paramount+, among others. Along with the partnership, it was revealed that Jace would be playing the roles of Henry Hart and Kid Danger once again in a Henry Danger Movie.

As fans know, Jace starred in Henry Danger for five seasons from 2014 until 2020. The show followed the story of Swellview teen Henry Hart who becomes the sidekick for town superhero Captain Man (Cooper Barnes). Throughout the five seasons, fans watched as the character grew up on screen, balanced saving the world while being a normal kid and keeping his superhero identity a secret.

“I feel good about the way I wrap up my story, it’s bittersweet, but it’s kind of nice. There’s a certain amount of ‘we did it’ accomplishment. A lot of people are sad and there is a sadness to it, but it’s also like wow, we really did this and we really lit this up and I feel good about it,” Jace shared in a March 2020 video from his final day on the Henry Danger set. “I’m going to miss the crew. I’m going to miss the people that I basically grew up with. These faces that I see every day and they know me so well and I know them so well.”

The success of the fan-favorite series spawned a spinoff titled Danger Force, which premiered via Nickelodeon weeks after the Henry Danger series finale. Jace — who is a producer on the show — has made a surprise return as Kid Danger during various episodes. The New Mexico native has even bonded with the Danger Force stars.

“It was really cool to see him and [costar] Cooper just immediately connect like they had never been apart. It was really, really funny to have them together on the set,” Havan Flores told J-14 exclusively in July 2021. “Every once in a while, he’d give us, like, these short little like tips of just how to make [lines] funnier or more interesting.”

It’s been a while since fans have seen Jace as Henry, but it’ll be epic getting to watch him put back on that iconic superhero outfit! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Henry Danger movie so far.

