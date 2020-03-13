Get ready to LOL because Henry Danger star Cooper Barnes is the guest star on this week’s episode of The Substitute! Using full costumes and prosthetics to hide his identity, Cooper transformed himself into three unrecognizable substitutes and went undercover at Holly Avenue Elementary School in Arcadia, CA.

Make sure to watch the video above and get a first look at the upcoming episode where the actor plays an archeologist who thinks he’s psychic, a wacky motivational speaker and a paranoid spy. Then, catch Cooper’s episode of The Substitute on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon.

