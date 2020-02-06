Get ready to LOL because Rico and Raini Rodriguez are guest stars on Friday’s episode of Nickelodeon’s The Substitute! Using full costumes and prosthetics to hide his identity, Rico transformed himself into three unrecognizable characters and went undercover at Lewis Elementary in Downey, CA. The actor even got some extra help from his sister Raini, who was directing him from the control room the entire time.

In our exclusive first look of the upcoming episode, Rico pretended to be a wacky neat freak who started destroying things in the classroom. Later in the episode, he also played an intense karate instructor and a middle school substitute who thought he was teaching kindergarteners!

Rico and Raini’s episode of The Substitute airs Friday, February 7 at 8:00 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon. After that, new episodes will air on Saturdays at 9 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon, starting with guest star Asher Angel this Saturday.

