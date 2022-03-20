What’s the deal with Jace Norman‘s love life? Fans have been obsessed with the Nickelodeon star since Henry Danger premiered in 2014, but he’s kept his love life out of the public eye.

During the early days of the Nickelodeon series, fans were convinced that the actor had a thing with his costar Riele Downs. But, they’ve since shut down romance rumors and have stayed close as friends — just like their characters Henry and Charlotte, who fans “shipped” throughout the show.

Although it’s unclear where his relationship status stands now, the actor did briefly date fellow Nickelodeon alum Isabela Merced. They were together for a few months in 2016, but Jace revealed in November of that year that they had split.

“Yeah, we’re just friends,” he told Just Jared Jr. at the time. The actor also explained that when it comes to what he shares on social media he doesn’t, “like to let people dictate what happens.”

The actor continued, “I’m down to let them know what’s going on in my life and stuff, but … if you listen to all the comments you don’t really have control. I’m not really careful. I just do whatever.”

His social media has since been dissected by fans, who in 2017 speculated that he was with Sydney Park. At the time, Jace commented, “I mean,” on a since-deleted photo of the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists alum as she responded with a heart emoji. It’s unclear what really, if anything, went down between them.

Years later, fans also wondered if Jace and Shelby Simmons were romantically involved after they walked the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet together. He even posted a sweet snap via Instagram alongside a caption that read, “One last one:).” In May of that same year, Shelby shared pictures of herself and Jace in Santa Monica together, but it’s since been deleted. If the two were ever together, they never spoke of their relationship publicly.

While he’s not big on sharing his dating life with the world, Jace is known for spilling the tea on his upcoming projects.

“This is really my first step to getting to fulfill my dream of getting behind the camera and actually creating shows, as opposed to just acting,” he told Variety in January 2022 about working with Nickelodeon and AwesomenessTV in a production capacity. “I love acting and I’ve been with Nickelodeon for a while, but I’ve always wanted to kind of be able to create my own shows. … I’m really in the learning phase right now. … It’s a whole new adventure.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.