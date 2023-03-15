Isabela Merced is a Gen Z “it girl.” The actress, who got her start on Nickelodeon, has been booked and busy — and has come a long way since playing Dora the Explorer in Dora and the Lost City of Gold! Keep reading for all of Isabela’s upcoming roles in movies and shows.

Some of the young actress’ first TV gigs include Growing Up Fisher, Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to Do Before High School, Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Instant Family, Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life and of course, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Isabela has since started to book some major roles, including Hulu’s Rosaline, John Green’s highly anticipated adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down, and now, she is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2023 superhero film, Madame Web.

Madame Web stars Isabela as a character named Anya Corazon, Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney in a mystery role that has yet to be announced, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker and Adam Scott as Ben Parker.

The MCU movie follows a “clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Besides Spider-Man,, this includes “multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.”

On top of her impressive acting career, Isabela is also a singer. In a YouTube Q&A from 2015, the then-14-year-old Isabela said one of her biggest fears was sharing songs she had written. “I want my music to represent who I am,” she later told Refinery29. She has since released a handful of singles and one EP titled the better half of me, which she released in 2020.

“Singer me gets to take charge of the scenarios I’m in and the stories I’m telling,” she told Teen Vogue in March 2023. “[I have] more music coming out that feels more like who I am instead of who I wanted to be. My old music was me writing for who I wanted to be, or who everyone wanted me to be, which I’ve started growing out of.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Isabela’s shows and movies following her Nickelodeon days.

