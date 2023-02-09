Talk about a stacked cast! Lana Condor, Yara Shahidi and Isabela Merced are set to star in the film Ballerina Overdrive, which follows a troupe of young ballerinas unexpectedly having to fight for their lives — no, seriously! Keep reading for everything we know about the action film.

What Is ‘Ballerina Overdrive’ About?

Ballerina Overdrive’s official plotline is about “a troupe of ballerinas who find themselves fighting for survival as they attempt to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin director Vicky Jewson will direct, while Deadpool, Bullet Train, John Wick and Fast and the Furious director David Leitch will produce. Filming is set to begin in Serbia in the second quarter of 2023, which is said to feature “dance-based action choreography.”

‘Ballerina Overdrive’ Full Cast

Along with Lana, Yara and Isabela, Iris Apatow (The Bubble), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place) are set to lead in the action-thriller.

Lana posted the film’s details following its announcement on February 8, 2023. “Do it for the ballerina girlies,” she wrote as her caption. “So excited about this one!!!”

The actress best known for her role as Lara Jean in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has been busy since the third movie from the franchise premiered in 2021. Starring in the movie Moonshot and TV series Boo, Bitch. Lana also announced her engagement to longtime love Anthony De La Torre in January 2022.

Lana revealed to PopSugar that her and her fiancé “got along immediately” when they first met.

“It was very obvious that we kind of just vibrated on the same frequency within the first … well, I want to say first month, but I’d say less than that,” Lana added. “Anthony always says, ‘If someone likes you, they will go out of their way to be around you.’ He was very much a testament to that. There were no games being played. Everything was very transparent. I think that his transparency was something that I was very surprised with and hadn’t really experienced before.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about Ballerina Overdrive.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.