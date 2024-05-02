Isabela Merced is booked and busy! The young actress got her start on Nickelodeon and has now been booking Marvel movies and leading her own films, such as Turtles All the Way Down. That beings said, fans are dying to know more about the rising star, including details on her love life! Keep reading to see if Isabela is single.

Is Isabela Merced Single?

It appears that Isabela is currently single, looking at her social media accounts. However, she has posted photos of her ex-partners in the past.

ICYMI, some of the young actress’ first TV gigs include Growing Up Fisher, Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to Do Before High School, Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Instant Family, Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life and of course, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Isabela has since started to book some major roles, including Hulu’s Rosaline, an adaptation of John Green‘s Turtles All the Way Down, and made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2024 superhero film, Madame Web.

Who Has Isabela Merced Dated?

We all remember when Isabela dated fellow Nickelodeon alum Jace Norman in 2016. While the two only dated for a few months, they posted multiple photos of one another while they were together — usually packing on the PDA.

At the time, Jace spoke about going public with his relationship during an interview with Teen.com. “Honestly, I was a little bit worried about how they would react. They’re my fans and obviously I want them to be happy, but it’s my life and if they don’t like it, there’s nothing I can do.”

“I know some people are more private on Instagram, but it’s my life and I want to share it and be real,” he continued. “I don’t want to hide it or anything, unless it’s super personal. My relationship isn’t like a personal thing. Its just a thing in my life right now. I have friends and post pics with them and I have a girlfriend and will post pictures with her.”

Following the end of Isabela’s relationship with Jace, she sparked romance rumors with Dylan Summerall after sharing a photo of herself locking lips with the actor in 2017. It’s unclear what went down between the pair as they weren’t seen out together following that.

Most recently, she was recently linked to a graphic designer named Kianah in 2022, after photos of the pair went viral on X. They haven’t posted photos of one another years, so many fans speculated they’re no longer together.

