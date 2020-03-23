Get ready, people, because Henry Danger‘s highly anticipated spinoff series, Danger Force, is almost here! For those who missed it, Nickelodeon announced on February 19, that the new show was in the works, and now that it’s almost here, fans could not be more excited!

The action-packed series will follow a few familiar faces who are set to team up so they can train and prepare a new group of young heroes-in-training. The show will allow Nickelodeon to expand the Henry Danger universe with whole new group of superheroes and add some surprising new elements for viewers. Wow, how epic does that sound?!

A fans know, the original show starred Jace Norman, Riele Downs, Ella Anderson, Cooper Barnes, Sean Ryan Fox, Michael D. Cohen and Jeffrey Nicholas Brown, and it aired from July 2015 until March 2020. But wait, will any of the OG stars appear in the new show? Who else is starring in it? When will it premiere? Don’t worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered.

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the Henry Danger spinoff series Danger Force.

