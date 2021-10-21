Fans’ childhoods were made when Carlos and Alexa PenaVega got married. Big Time Rush and Spy Kids coming together? Yes, please! Now, the couple are the proud parents to three children — two sons Kingston and Ocean, and a daughter, Rio.

Since getting together, the former Nickelodeon stars have constantly kept their social media followers in the loop about life as parents of three. Both the good times, and not-so-great times, have been chronicled on Instagram. In October 2021, Alexa got real with fans when sharing that Kingston lost the tip of his finger in a “traumatic” accident.

“While getting the kids ready for bed, I shut Kingston’s fingers in the hinge of the bathroom door,” she shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “His first finger is bruised and a little bloody, but his middle finger took the brunt of it and was severed from the first knuckle near the tip. It was the most traumatic thing we’ve had to go through as a family. The mom guilt and the shame [were] really hard to get through. But thank God for the sweet little bruiser Kingston is.”

She noted that husband Carlos was “like Superman” amid the entire incident, and revealed that they were “not able to reattach the piece of his finger.”

“It took a minute for all of us to process what happened. If anything, it made us all love each other even more and humbled us completely,” the actress added. “Thankfully, Kingston is already doing flips like nothing happened. Gosh, I love my babies.”

Carlos and Alexa officially tied the knot in January 2014 following a five-month engagement. “He’s pretty incredible that one,” Alexa told People about her now-husband in September 2013. “I’ve never met anybody who is as driven and as motivated and inspires me as much as Carlos does.”

Before they became a couple, the pair were just friends. After much persistence from Carlos, they eventually started dating. Then, “about 6 or 7 months after that, I proposed,” he told Southern Living in February 2020. Alexa added, “He was everything I never knew I wanted.”

She continued, “I put myself in this bubble thinking, I come from this crazy, Hispanic family so I’ll never date a Latin guy, ever because my family is crazy enough. I’ll never date a singer or an actor because you know, most of those guys are conceited and have huge egos. At the time I was like only dating super tall people. So, nobody under 6 feet. Carlos missed all of those marks. It was pretty crazy.”

Now, they’re happier than ever living in Hawaii with an adorable family. Scroll through our gallery to see the sweetest pictures of Carlos, Alexa and their kids!

