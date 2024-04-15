Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announced on Monday, April 15, that they suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

Alexa, 35, and Carlos, revealed that their “beautiful” daughter, whose name would have been Indy Rex PenaVega, was born “at rest.”

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace,” they wrote in a joint statement via Instagram.

“This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways,” they continued. “She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted… then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her. We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

The couple are parents to three other children — two sons Kingston and Ocean, and a daughter, Rio.

The former Big Time Rush actor and Spy Kids actress tied the knot back in 2014, following a five-month engagement. “He’s pretty incredible that one,” Alexa told People about her now-husband in September 2013. “I’ve never met anybody who is as driven and as motivated and inspires me as much as Carlos does.”

During an interview Southern Living in February 2020, Alexa revealed how the two made the transition from friendship to romance, explaining they started dating after “much persistence” from Carlos. Then, “about 6 or 7 months after that, I proposed,” he told the outlet. Alexa added, “He was everything I never knew I wanted.”

