These former Disney Channel stars are all grown up and have kids of their own!

Kevin Jonas — who starred in the network’s film series Camp Rock and the show JONAS — welcomed daughters Alena in February 2014 and Valentina in October 2016 with his wife, Danielle Jonas.

“I can’t wait for Daddy days … I’m excited for the days I can just spend with her by myself,” the musician told Us Weekly in January 2014 about parenthood. “I want to take her to not typical little girlie things. I want to go to baseball games with her. Even just time at home — me and her one-on-one while [Danielle] goes to the grocery store or out with her friends. Something to give her a break. She deserves it.”

Similarly, his brother Joe Jonas, who welcomed a daughter named Willa in July 2020 with wife Sophie Turner, has also gushed about being a dad. He told CBS This Morning in May 2021 that fatherhood was “amazing.”

“You know, I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring, and to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family — my immediate family — is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” Joe said during the same interview. “I’m so thankful and grateful.”

Christy Carlson Romano — who is known for her former Disney Channel roles on Even Stevens and Kim Possible — spoke about motherhood with Entertainment Tonight in February 2017. The actress and her husband, Brendan Rooney, have two daughters: Isabella, born in December 2016, and Sophia, born in February 2019.

“Your whole perspective completely shifts … For nine months you’re pregnant, so you kind of think to yourself, ‘I’m a pregnant person.’ Like, that’s how you identify. But then — you have the baby,” she said at the time. “Then you’re a mom! And moms, you realize very quickly, they don’t get enough respect.”

The YouTube star also got real about wanting to work following the birth of her first daughter.

“Two days after having the baby, I [was] totally guilty of wanting to get back to work,” Christy recalled. “I don’t think I’m alone and I don’t even feel guilty for having it. You really do want to maintain who you are, you want to touch base with the achievements that you’ve had and keep those going. You don’t want to just completely throw everything away and you still want to give your all to your child as well.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other former Disney Channel stars have become parents.

