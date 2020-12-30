Be sure to renew those Disney+ subscriptions ASAP, because a lot of new content is headed to the streaming service — including the live-action Pinocchio.

It was first announced that Disney was looking at Tom Hanks to star in the highly anticipated film in August 2020. At the time, Deadline reported that after reading the initial script, the entertainment industry legend was on board to play the iconic wood carver. Months later, when announcing all their upcoming releases, Disney+ confirmed that Tom would indeed star as Geppetto.

“One of Disney’s all-time classics is coming to #DisneyPlus with the new live-action retelling of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis,” Walt Disney Studios’ official Twitter account shared in December 2020, alongside a first look at the film.

Since then, fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to see who exactly will be taking on these iconic roles. Naturally, Disney has kept the cast list pretty under wraps thus far, but J-14 broke down everything we know about the live-action Pinocchio. Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

