Disney Channel’s favorite family is headed back to TV! The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming to Disney+.

News first broke in February 2020 that the animated series would be making a comeback with members from the original cast, along with new stars. “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement at the time. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

The original series first premiered on Disney Channel in September 2001, and after two seasons (available for streaming on Disney+) and one movie, it came to an end in August 2005. Just like its parent show, the reimagined version of The Proud Family will still follow the story of Penny Proud along with her eccentric family members and friends.

“Picking up the story of its central character Penny Proud, the new series will also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!),” the streaming service shared when announcing the show. “Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.”

New characters joining the mix are Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins along with their daughter Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Penny’s friend Michael Collins.

Randall and Barry were announced by Disney+ in May 2021 as “mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.” It was previously revealed, in August 2020, that Keke Palmer would be voicing Maya. “DREAMS COME TRUE!” the former Nickelodeon star wrote on Twitter when she reacted to the news.

As for the character of Michael, he’s described by the streaming service as “Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.”

That’s not all! Disney+ even gave fans a first look at what they can expect each character — both new and old — to look like when the show finally premieres. Unfortunately, no date has been announced just yet.

Wondering which original cast members are returning to the show and what these reimagined characters look like? Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

