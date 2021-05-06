It’s official, Bailee Madison is launching her singing career!

The actress — known for her role on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place — announced in May 2021 that she signed with Jonas Group Entertainment and is gearing up to release solo music.

“So much of my life has already been shared with the public, and I’ve always tried to be as honest and true to myself as possible,” Bailee told Variety in a statement, following the major news. “I’m finally ready to take this leap. Music is a very personal and vulnerable side of me, and this new partnership with Kevin Jonas, Sr. is an extension of that. Now sharing this part of myself with the world means so much, and it feels like a chance to give insight on my heart. Everything that I do is a circle of love, and that comes with my art as well.”

Fans of Bailee know that she’s been singing for years, but it wasn’t until she starred in A Week Away that her vocal abilities really shined through! Previously, the Bridge to Terabithia star chatted with J-14 exclusively about the “fun” experience of performing for the first time on-screen in the Netflix film.

“Anything is nerve-wracking when you want to do the best job that you can do. Obviously, I’ve never been in front of the camera dancing or singing before. There were nerves but there was way more excitement because it had been on my bucket list for years, to show this side of me and I was just thrilled and honored,” she gushed in February 2020. “I was like, ‘Alright, let’s give it all. Give it whatever I’ve got and see what happens.’ I was so fulfilled, it was so great.”

With the possibility of a second A Week Away movie still on the horizon, Bailee might get her chance to sing in front of the camera again. But for now, she’s focusing on her solo singing career.

“And so it begins … dreams really do come true,” the brunette beauty shared via Instagram following the news. “I couldn’t be more excited to share this side of my heart with all of you. I’m incredibly humbled and overjoyed to have found my music family with @papakjonas & @jonasgroupent. Now … off to the studio we go.”

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Bailee’s solo music career!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.