Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Chandler Kinney as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth, Malia Pyles as Minnie ‘Mouse’ Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, all of the season 1 cast members have returned for the second season, which will also include four new faces, as well as two series regulars added to the lineup.

The first season of the show was titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and premiered in the summer of 2022 on HBO Max. Quickly confirming a second season in September that same year, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced the title change in January 2023.

In an October 2022 Instagram post, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa left fans’ minds racing by implying that a title change is in order.

“Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it’s not too early to start thinking about summer vacation,” Roberto shared on his Instagram, along with a photo of a student and the title written on the chalkboard. “Or in the case of Millwood High’s #prettylittleliars … “

The second season is set to premiere on Max on May 9, and will also include a knife-wielding villain, who wears her face wrapped in bloody gauze and a torn-up cardigan and is coined as the “Bloody Rose.”

“Our villain is a female figure of horror, which is something we really wanted to explore in our female-centered horror show,” Roberto told Cosmo. “We also wanted our villain to feel quite apocalyptic and terrifying. And because most of our season is set during summer—besides taking inspiration from from our favorite slashers—we wanted it to feel a little more apocalyptic, like something like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or even Midsommar.”

HBO announced that both Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kacavas, who played Ash and Greg in season 1, respectively, will also return to season 2 as series regulars.

