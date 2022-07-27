A new pretty little liar is in town! Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a spinoff from the original Freeform Pretty Little Liars and has a whole cast of new faces! The series official premieres on July 28, with two episodes airing weekly on HBO Max. Keep reading to meet one of the newest little liars Malia Pyles, who plays Minnie “Mouse” Honrada in PLL: OS.

Who Is Malia Pyles?

You might recognize Malia from her acting roles in Baskets, Memoria and Bella and the Bulldogs, but she’s also been featured in shows like The Fosters, How to Get Away With Murder and Batwoman.

The 22-year-old has an active Instagram (@maliapyles) where she often posts photos of herself with her PLL: Original Sin costars! “HAPPY WRAP! 8 months between the first two slides, and what a long way we’ve come,” she captioned an Instagram post of her and the PLL: OS cast on May 4, 2022. “This has been the most exciting ride of my life, and through it all they’ve been my rocks. I can’t wait for you to meet them this summer on @hbomax.”

Malia gushed in an interview with HBO Max about her role in PLL: Original Sin: “I’m still pinching myself that I get to be apart of this, to be honest.”

Who Does Malia Pyles Play in PLL: Original Sin?

Malia plays Minnie “Mouse” Honrada, who is the youngest of the little liars. Malia’s character, “survived a childhood trauma” which leads to her spending “most of her time in a virtual world, but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including ‘A,'” according to Deadline. Malia stars alongside other little liars Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco and Zaria.

Malia’s character goes by “Mouse” rather than Minnie in the show because her “family is Disney obsessed,” according to an HBOMax YouTube video. “She is always calculating and watching and taking things in,” Malia explained of her character. “She’s very analytical, very observant. Mouse sometimes hides behind her devices that she feels so much of a kinship and a dependency, really, on the world she creates online.”

She continued, “She’s always wanted a strong community of friends, but because of her mothers, she’s been isolated from having an opportunity to have those strong friendships.” Malia also warned, even though Minnie is quiet, “don’t let that fool you,” as she is “eccentric in a lot of ways” and “very loud and open about who she is.”

