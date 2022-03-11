She’s all grown up — and rocking a baby bump! Bailee Madison sparked pregnancy rumors, but the actress was just introducing fans to her Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin character, Imogen.

In March 2022, HBO Max revealed first look photos from the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff series. In one image, Bailee is cradling a baby bump while surrounded by her costars, Malia Pyles (Minnie), Maia Reficco (Noa), Chandler Kinney (Tabby) and Zaria (Faran).

“Pretty Little Liars was the first show I ever religiously watched,” Bailee told Entertainment Weekly in March 2022 about the original series. “My reaction was one of a fan, which was: What are they doing with it, though? I quickly realized that it’s not a reboot of the original, it’s a reimagination of what worked so well and what people loved, but we’re leaning into the horror and the mystery of it all.”

Original Sin doesn’t take place in the fictional Rosewood brought to life by the original PLL. Instead, fans will be transported to Millwood. “A group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own,” the show’s official logline reads, confirming that “A” will be back.

Before being cast in the show, Bailee was hanging out with original PLL star Lucy Hale (who played Aria) and got some advice for her audition.

“Before I was a part of the show, [Hale and I] were working out together and we were doing abs, and she looked over at me and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, best idea ever, you should do the new Pretty Little Liars,'” the Bridge to Terabithia star told Entertainment Weekly in a separate interview. “She was like, ‘My friend Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]‘s doing it.’ That was it, that was the conversation. And then a couple months later, the script was sent to me and I texted her and I was like, ‘You’re never going to believe this.'”

The actress went on to say that the Katy Keene alum has been by her side for the entire ride, “which has meant the world to me.”

Lucy, for her part, has given her blessing to the show during various interviews.

“I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a huge success,” she gushed to Us Weekly in November 2020. “Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists. I’m curious to see what they do with it!”

