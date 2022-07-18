Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is almost here, and OG Pretty Little Liars fans can hardly wait to see what the reboot brings to the PLL world. You might recognize some familiar faces in PLL: Original Sin — like Zaria, who is set to play Faran Bryant on the HBO Max show! So, who exactly is Zaria and where might you recognize her from? Scroll to find out!

First things first, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has a very similar premise to the OG series, but with an entirely new set of characters. Per Deadline, “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.”

Zaria’s character of Faran is described as a “poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But ‘A’ isn’t the only villain in Faran’s life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions.”

The young actress is most well-known for her role in the 2020 short film, Two Distant Strangers, which won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. Other than that, Zaria has starred in shows like Black-ish, Millennial Jenny and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

In a July 2022 interview on “The Wayne Ayers Podcast,” Zaria dished on all things Pretty Little Liars, including who in the new series fans will despise. She revealed that the most hated character will be Mallory Bechtel as Karen.

“Mallory, who plays Karen, is going to make people mad, but in the best way because she is such a phenomenal actress. I remember, it was like a masterclass working with her,” she said. “It was so fun to work with someone that’s so giving and so inquisitive about their character. She just drops into Karen and you’re like, ‘Who are you?’ Mal is like the sweetest, most amazing human being, and she just [snaps] drops into Karen.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out more on Zaria and her character in PLL: Original Sin.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.