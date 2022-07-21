Pretty Little Liars‘ upcoming reboot called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has an entirely new cast of liars! Many fans of the original Freeform show are dying to know more about the stars that will be taking over their beloved series. Scroll to find out more on the reboot’s cast, including their love lives.

In a July 2022 PopSugar interview with the PLL: Original Sin cast, the stars of the show explained what the major differences between the OG series and newest revival are.

“It’s not really a continuation of any story or specific character, it’s a complete re-imagination of the existing universe,” Maia Reficco, who plays Noa, told the publication. “It also lives in a slasher horror world, which therefore just completely changes the whole look and feel … it has its own DNA.”

Bailee Madison, who plays Imogen, assures that the new series “has all the same elements that were so addicting about the original.” Although this new reboot might just be, judging by the trailer, much scarier than the last PLL, Bailee explained that this new chapter takes “the grittiest and darkest turn yet for PLL.” She added, “We don’t hold back with our show at all.”

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago … as well as their own,” per Deadline, the reboot’s synopsis reads.

Maia admitted she’s also scared of the newest “A” to PopSugar. “There’s such terrifying things to ‘A’ in terms of how twisted [they] can get to truly ruin your life in a way that you could never even imagine. It goes way above and beyond just a stab, which obviously would suck, but I think balancing that is what terrified me the most,” she explained.

“Audiences will certainly be on a roller-coaster ride. There’s a lot of red herrings. There’s a lot of false alarms and Easter eggs and it’s just a really fun journey trying to figure it out,” Malia Pyles, who plays Minnie, noted to the outlet.”

Scroll to find out more on the love lives of the PLL: Original Sin cast.

