Summer’s almost here, and so are the Pretty Little Liars! The second season of the PLL reboot created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School — and includes a whole new generation of little liars. The first season premiered in 2022, and was originally called Original Sin.

Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Chandler Kinney as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth, Malia Pyles as Minnie ‘Mouse’ Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, all of the season 1 cast members are set to return for the second season, which will also include four new faces, as well as two series regulars added to the lineup. Keep reading to meet the new cast members.

Whose New In ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’?

New actors include Antonio Cipriano as Johnny, Imogen’s co-worker; Ava Capri as Jen, Noa’s former cellmate; Noah Alexander Gerry as Christian, Tabby’s love interest; and Loretta Ables Sayre as Lola, Minnie’s grandmother.

“One of the things we’re so excited about is introducing new characters and new love interests,” Roberto told Cosmopolitan in March 2024. “Ava Capri is joining us as Jen and we discover that Jen and Noa have known each other in the past. When they meet up, we can tell that there’s a lot of unspoken and unresolved affection. They immediately spark up a friendship and it very clearly quickly becomes obvious that there are deeper feelings there. And that’s all I’ll say about Jen and Noa. It’s fun though.”

The second season also includes a knife-wielding villain, who wears her face wrapped in bloody gauze and a torn-up cardigan and is coined as the “Bloody Rose.”

“Our villain is a female figure of horror, which is something we really wanted to explore in our female-centered horror show,” Roberto told Cosmo. “We also wanted our villain to feel quite apocalyptic and terrifying. And because most of our season is set during summer—besides taking inspiration from from our favorite slashers—we wanted it to feel a little more apocalyptic, like something like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre or even Midsommar.”

HBO announced that both Jordan Gonzalez and Elias Kacavas, who played Ash and Greg in season 1, respectively, will also return to season 2 as series regulars.

Scroll through our gallery to meet all of the new cast members of PLL: Summer School.

