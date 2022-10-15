Bailee Madison and New Hope Club‘s Blake Richardson have been dating for a few years and they could not be cuter together! Keep reading to uncover the young couple’s complete relationship timeline.

Bailee, who is most well-known for her acting as a child in movies like Just Go With It and Bridge to Terabithia, went Instagram official with Blake in 2019. The former child star posted a mysterious photo of her and Blake looking bored and wrote in the caption, “When they ask you to confirm it….” Message = received.

On October 2022, Bailee shared a sweet birthday message to her boyfriend. “From 19 to 23,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy Happy birthday. 4 years of birthday’s spent laughing and smiling by your side, and so many more to go. Thank you for your love and your heart. Wishing you a beautiful year B. I love you xx.”

Following the release of Bailee’s new show Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered on HBO in July 2022, Blake posted an adorable tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram. “@prettylittleliars is out @baileemadison !!! Have 🅰️ beautiful day 😉 see what I did there …. Congratulations,” he wrote as his caption.

“All your hard work deserves everything,” he continued. “Every single day you chose to give you best self and you should be so proud of the journey that has brought you here. I know you are a PLL now but please don’t start lying to me… I love you x” We love a supportive boyfriend!

PLL: Original Sin was renewed for a season 2 in September 2022, much to fans’ delight. Following the renewal news, Bailee posted a photo of herself in front of a sign of the show on Instagram. “Season Two BABYYYYY!! We LOVE YOU LITTLE LIARS!!!!!!!! @prettylittleliars @hbomax” she wrote as the caption.

The young actress plays Imogen PLL:OS, and told Bustle that she definitely sees a path forward for season 2. “The way our first season closes out sets it up perfectly for that [next ‘A’] text message … It sets it up perfectly for the next ride because you know it won’t be the same.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Bailee and Madison's complete relationship timeline.

