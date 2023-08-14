Young love! Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson are still going strong. The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress and New Hope Club member went public in August 2019, and have been sharing subtle updates about their relationship ever since.

Are Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson Still Together?

Yes! The pair shared a smooch in August 2023, confirming that they’re still going strong, according to photos obtained by Just Jared Jr. In the snaps, Bailee and Blake shared a kiss while enjoying lunch in Los Angeles together. That same month, the duo attended Taylor Swift‘s the Eras Tour and shared sweet moments of them together from the concert on Instagram. In one clip, Bailee could be seeing holding on to Blake as Taylor sang “Our Song.” In a second, the pair danced along as the songstress’ “Bejeweled” could be heard from the venue.

How Long Have Bailee Madison and Blake Richardson Been Together?

The pair first started dating in April 2019. However, they didn’t go public until August of that year.

It wasn’t until April 2020, when they celebrated their one-year anniversary, that fans actually found out when Bailee and Blake started dating. However, their most romantic posts for each other often come on birthdays.

“From 19 to 23. Happy Happy birthday. 4 years of birthdays spent laughing and smiling by your side, and so many more to go,” Bailee wrote on Instagram in October 2022, celebrating her boyfriend. “Thank you for your love and your heart. Wishing you a beautiful year B. I love you xxx.”

Who Is Blake Richardson?

Blake is a British singer. He has been a member of the group New Hope Club, alongside Reece Bibby and George Smith, since 2015. Aside from his music career, Blake was cast as Paul McCartney in the upcoming movie Midas Man.

“[I’m] just so grateful and honored to have this opportunity. I always thought I’d get into acting at some point, but when the opportunity came — he’s literally my idol, I was never gonna turn that down,” Blake told Golden Plec in August 2022. “The band and everything we’ve done throughout the years has been the best prep I could ever do for the role. It’s very exciting.”

