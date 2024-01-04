Bailee Madison is entering her music era! The PLL: Original Sin actress is releasing a single titled “Kinda Fun” and we kinda can’t wait! Keep reading for details on her new single, how it came to be and more.

When Does Bailee Madison’s Single ‘Kinda Fun’ Come Out?

Bailee’s new single is set for release on January 12, 2024, she announced via Instagram.

“Hiiii it’s Bailee,” the former child star shared on TikTok. “When the SAG strike happened the void of being creative was heavily felt. One day I was hanging out in my boyfriends studio in our house and we started writing and jamming together.”

“It was filled with a lot of reflection and celebration about the life I have lived & an excitement & peace about where I am TODAY,” she continued. “(Also white wine and a lot of joy was involved) my first single KINDA FUN Comes out January 12th.”

“I hope you love it,” she added. “This feelings kinda fun.”

ICYMI, Bailee was working on the second season of PLL: Original Sin, which is now titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, when the SAG strike began in July 2023. The first season of the hit HBO show premiered in July 2022 and stars Bailee as Imogen Adams, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Chandler Kinney as Tabitha ‘Tabby’ Hayworth, Malia Pyles as Minnie ‘Mouse’ Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant.

“It was very clear early on that the whole team had the same understanding that I did as an OG fan, which was that you cannot recreate the original,” Bailee told Elite Daily in July 2022 of the original PLL series. “We wanted to respect what was created, and have influences and nods. I think the most important nod is the core friendship, at the end of the day.”

HBO confirmed PLL: Original Sin is set for a second season in September 2022, much to fans delight.

Bailee said of the second season per Bustle, “The way our first season closes out sets it up perfectly for that [next ‘A’] text message … It sets it up perfectly for the next ride because you know it won’t be the same.”

